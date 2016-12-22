DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 11:05DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
22.12.2016 / 11:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Herzogenaurach, December 22, 2016
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd
Tranche - 7th Interim Announcement
In the period from December 19, 2016 up to and including December 21, 2016,
adidas AG bought back a total of 67,050 shares of adidas AG within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of November
7, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
within the framework of a third tranche would commence on November 8, 2016.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
December 19, 2016 up to and including December 21, 2016 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average
shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1)
(number)
December 19, 2016 22,500 144.4313
December 20, 2016 22,350 145.6193
December 21, 2016 22,200 145.9300
In total 67,050 145.3235
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice
The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since November 8, 2016 within the framework of the third tranche of the
share buyback programme thus amounts to 1,531,229 shares.
The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
within the framework of the share buyback programme resolved upon on
October 1, 2014 and initiated on November 7, 2014 (including the shares
bought back within the framework of the third tranche) thus amounts to
10,549,998 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Herzogenaurach, December 22, 2016
adidas AG
The Executive Board
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532581 22.12.2016
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]