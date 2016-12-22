DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

2016. december 22., csütörtök, 11:05

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2016 / 11:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Herzogenaurach, December 22, 2016

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd
Tranche - 7th Interim Announcement

In the period from December 19, 2016 up to and including December 21, 2016,
adidas AG bought back a total of 67,050 shares of adidas AG within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of November
7, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
within the framework of a third tranche would commence on November 8, 2016.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
December 19, 2016 up to and including December 21, 2016 and the daily
volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



Date                   Overall volume of      Volume-weighted average
                       shares bought back     stock market price (EUR)1)
                       (number)
December 19, 2016      22,500                 144.4313
December 20, 2016      22,350                 145.6193
December 21, 2016      22,200                 145.9300
In total               67,050                 145.3235




1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since November 8, 2016 within the framework of the third tranche of the
share buyback programme thus amounts to 1,531,229 shares.

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
within the framework of the share buyback programme resolved upon on
October 1, 2014 and initiated on November 7, 2014 (including the shares
bought back within the framework of the third tranche) thus amounts to
10,549,998 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, December 22, 2016

adidas AG
The Executive Board


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532581 22.12.2016
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum