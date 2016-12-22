DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): MiscellaneousProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: First day of trading on the Frankfurt StockExchange (news with additional features)22.12.2016 / 11:42The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ORINTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange- As of today, the holding company of the international ProCredit groupof banks is listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of theFrankfurt Stock Exchange- Trading commenced with an initial price of EUR 12.29Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2016 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA(ProCredit Holding), the holding company of the international ProCreditgroup (ProCredit), which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises(SMEs) and mainly operates in the attractive and growing banking markets ofSouth Eastern and Eastern Europe, has successfully completed the plannedadmission to trading of its entire share capital on the Frankfurt StockExchange. As of today, 53,544,084 shares of ProCredit Holding (ISINDE0006223407 / WKN 622340) are being traded on the Regulated Market (PrimeStandard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The initial share price was EUR12.29.Borislav Kostadinov, member of the Management of ProCredit Holding, waspleased to announce: "Today, the Frankfurt-based ProCredit group proudlymarks another milestone in its successful development since itsestablishment as a banking group in 2003. With this listing on theFrankfurt Stock Exchange, we are opening ourselves up to investors that canidentify with our unique approach to banking and the ethical corporatemission implemented and lived by our extremely well-trained clientadvisers. We are a young, modern and highly integrated banking group thatis very well established in the banking sectors of the emerging economiesin South Eastern and Eastern Europe as a "Hausbank" for the region"s SMEs.We believe in economic development that is in line with ecological andsocial criteria. We place great value on fostering entrepreneurship bycollaborating with formalised, forward-looking SMEs that have sustainablebusiness models. With our listing on the Prime Standard of the FrankfurtStock Exchange, we further emphasise our commitment to transparency, whichhas always characterised our company along its consistently profitabledevelopment path."The ProCredit group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main comprises bankswith a focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe and is also active inGermany and South America. It has a proven track record of consistentlyhigh loan portfolio quality and has been profitable every year since itscreation as a banking group.From 2013 to 2015, the ProCredit group increased its return on averageequity (RoAE) from 7.7% to 10.5%. As of 30 September 2016, the group"stotal assets amounted to EUR 6.0 billion; the total outstanding loan volumewas EUR 3.6 billion and customer deposits stood at EUR 3.3 billion.Adjusted for the positive effect of the capital increase by EUR 31.9million of ProCredit Holding in November 2016 (assuming regulatoryrecognition) and of the sale of Banco PyME Los Andes ProCredit S.A. inBolivia, which closed on December 14, 2016, the CET1 ratio (fully loaded)amounted to 12.3% as of September 30, 2016. The aforementioned saleresulted in a release of the translation reserve and created anextraordinary positive earnings impact to be reflected in the group"s Q42016 financial statements.The ProCredit group focuses on providing loans to small and medium-sizedbusiness clients. In addition to its lending services, the ProCredit groupalso offers business clients payment transactions and transfer services. Tomake its services even more convenient for clients, ProCredit also offersdeposit and transfer services on its e-Banking platform. In addition, allProCredit banks outside Germany offer modern, 24-hour self-service areas inwhich deposits and transfers can be carried out.The ProCredit group is committed to an ethical and development-orientedcorporate culture. The banks" financing offer for business clients isintended to support local production, create jobs, boost local innovationand raise ecological standards.Contact:Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951437 138E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.comAbout the ProCredit groupProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main,Germany, is the parent company of the international ProCredit group,comprising banks with a focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe that havespecialised in serving SMEs. In addition to this strong regional presence,the group also operates in Germany and South America. The core shareholdersof ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA are the strategic investors ZeitingerInvest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising investment vehicles forProCredit staff members), the Dutch DOEN Foundation, KfW and the IFC (WorldBank Group). ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised, on aconsolidated basis, as the superordinated company of the ProCredit grouppursuant to the German Banking Act by the German Federal FinancialSupervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,BaFin) and by the Deutsche Bundesbank. Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-69-951437-0
Fax: +49-69-951437-168
E-mail: pch.info@procredit-group.com
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006223407
WKN: 622340