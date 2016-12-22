DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (news with additional features)
22.12.2016 / 11:42
First day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- As of today, the holding company of the international ProCredit group
of banks is listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- Trading commenced with an initial price of EUR 12.29
Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2016 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
(ProCredit Holding), the holding company of the international ProCredit
group (ProCredit), which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises
(SMEs) and mainly operates in the attractive and growing banking markets of
South Eastern and Eastern Europe, has successfully completed the planned
admission to trading of its entire share capital on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange. As of today, 53,544,084 shares of ProCredit Holding (ISIN
DE0006223407 / WKN 622340) are being traded on the Regulated Market (Prime
Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The initial share price was EUR
12.29.
Borislav Kostadinov, member of the Management of ProCredit Holding, was
pleased to announce: "Today, the Frankfurt-based ProCredit group proudly
marks another milestone in its successful development since its
establishment as a banking group in 2003. With this listing on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we are opening ourselves up to investors that can
identify with our unique approach to banking and the ethical corporate
mission implemented and lived by our extremely well-trained client
advisers. We are a young, modern and highly integrated banking group that
is very well established in the banking sectors of the emerging economies
in South Eastern and Eastern Europe as a "Hausbank" for the region"s SMEs.
We believe in economic development that is in line with ecological and
social criteria. We place great value on fostering entrepreneurship by
collaborating with formalised, forward-looking SMEs that have sustainable
business models. With our listing on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange, we further emphasise our commitment to transparency, which
has always characterised our company along its consistently profitable
development path."
The ProCredit group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main comprises banks
with a focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe and is also active in
Germany and South America. It has a proven track record of consistently
high loan portfolio quality and has been profitable every year since its
creation as a banking group.
From 2013 to 2015, the ProCredit group increased its return on average
equity (RoAE) from 7.7% to 10.5%. As of 30 September 2016, the group"s
total assets amounted to EUR 6.0 billion; the total outstanding loan volume
was EUR 3.6 billion and customer deposits stood at EUR 3.3 billion.
Adjusted for the positive effect of the capital increase by EUR 31.9
million of ProCredit Holding in November 2016 (assuming regulatory
recognition) and of the sale of Banco PyME Los Andes ProCredit S.A. in
Bolivia, which closed on December 14, 2016, the CET1 ratio (fully loaded)
amounted to 12.3% as of September 30, 2016. The aforementioned sale
resulted in a release of the translation reserve and created an
extraordinary positive earnings impact to be reflected in the group"s Q4
2016 financial statements.
The ProCredit group focuses on providing loans to small and medium-sized
business clients. In addition to its lending services, the ProCredit group
also offers business clients payment transactions and transfer services. To
make its services even more convenient for clients, ProCredit also offers
deposit and transfer services on its e-Banking platform. In addition, all
ProCredit banks outside Germany offer modern, 24-hour self-service areas in
which deposits and transfers can be carried out.
The ProCredit group is committed to an ethical and development-oriented
corporate culture. The banks" financing offer for business clients is
intended to support local production, create jobs, boost local innovation
and raise ecological standards.
Contact:
Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951
437 138
E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com
About the ProCredit group
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main,
Germany, is the parent company of the international ProCredit group,
comprising banks with a focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe that have
specialised in serving SMEs. In addition to this strong regional presence,
the group also operates in Germany and South America. The core shareholders
of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA are the strategic investors Zeitinger
Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising investment vehicles for
ProCredit staff members), the Dutch DOEN Foundation, KfW and the IFC (World
Bank Group). ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised, on a
consolidated basis, as the superordinated company of the ProCredit group
pursuant to the German Banking Act by the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht,
BaFin) and by the Deutsche Bundesbank. For additional information, visit:
www.procredit-holding.com.
