DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite

DGAP-Ad-hoc: msg life ag / Key word(s): Incoming Ordersmsg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory andkey components of msg.Insurance Suite22-Dec-2016 / 12:06 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and keycomponents of msg.Insurance Suite(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 December 2016) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG(Vienna) signed a contract today with IBM Österreich GmbH - which has inturn engaged msg life central europe gmbh, a subsidiary of msg life ag, asa subcontractor - to introduce the policy management system msg.LifeFactory, along with key components of the msg.Insurance Suite as thecentral management platform for UNIQA"s life insurance business.Besides the introduction of the corresponding msg life components, themajor contract includes the migration of UNIQA"s entire life policyportfolio in the Austrian market. For msg life, the contract is wortharound 30 million euros in total. Work on the project is due to start soonand will take four years in total.Issuing party:msg life agInvestor RelationsHumboldtstrasse 3570771 Leinfelden-EchterdingenTel.: +49 (0)711 949 580Email: investor.relations@msg-life.comInternet: www.msg-life.comWKN 513010, ISIN DE0005130108Stock exchange centres: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, TradegateExchangeContact:Frank FahrnerPublic & Investor Relationsmsg life agHumboldtstrasse 3570771 Leinfelden-EchterdingenTel.: +49 (0)711 949 589 730Fax: +49 (0)711 949 589 658Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: msg life agHumboldtstraße 3570771 Leinfelden-EchterdingenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)711 94958-0Fax: +49 (0)711 94958-49E-mail: investor.relations@msg-life.comInternet: www.msg-life.comISIN: DE0005130108WKN: 513010Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532597 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST