DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 12:06
22-Dec-2016 / 12:06 CET/CEST
(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 December 2016) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG
(Vienna) signed a contract today with IBM Österreich GmbH - which has in
turn engaged msg life central europe gmbh, a subsidiary of msg life ag, as
a subcontractor - to introduce the policy management system msg.Life
Factory, along with key components of the msg.Insurance Suite as the
central management platform for UNIQA"s life insurance business.
Besides the introduction of the corresponding msg life components, the
major contract includes the migration of UNIQA"s entire life policy
portfolio in the Austrian market. For msg life, the contract is worth
around 30 million euros in total. Work on the project is due to start soon
and will take four years in total.
