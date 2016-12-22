DGAP-News: msg life ag: msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQA

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-News: msg life ag / Key word(s): Incoming Ordersmsg life ag: msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQA22.12.2016 / 12:17The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQAUNIQA Insurance Group will soon be working with key components of themsg.Insurance Suite(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 December 2016) - UNIQA Insurance Group(Vienna) has decided to introduce the policy management system msg.LifeFactory along with other key components of msg.Insurance Suite (msg.I-Suite) for its life insurance business. Besides the leading European policymanagement system msg.Life Factory, the components will include thestandard software modules msg.Billing (collections/disbursements),msg.Commission (commission) and msg.Partner (business partners).The project is part of a wide-ranging investment and innovation programmeat the UNIQA Group. In this context, UNIQA is renewing the IT systemenvironments in health and non-life insurance, as well as in its lifeinsurance business. The planned new health insurance component comes frominnovas GmbH, also a subsidiary of the msg Group. As with msg.Life Factory,this component is also part of the cross-sector insurance platformmsg.Insurance Suite.Contractual arrangements provide for IBM Österreich GmbH to assume the roleof general contractor for UNIQA, with msg life supplying and implementingthe product as a subcontractor of IBM. For many years, msg life has had aclose and very successful technology and implementation partnership withIBM.Besides the introduction of the corresponding msg life components, thecontract for msg life includes the migration of UNIQA"s life policyportfolio in the Austrian market. Work on the project is due to start soonand will take four years in total.The UNIQA Group intends to use the project to develop its leading role inits core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe and to create astate-of-the-art strategic IT platform - above all in view of ever-increasing digitisation.With UNIQA, msg life has acquired another leading insurer in the Austrianand Central and Eastern European insurance market after Helvetia Österreichas a new customer for its European market-leading core product msg.LifeFactory.About msg.Life FactoryThe upgradable standard software package msg.Life Factory supports thebusiness processes of life insurance companies in their business withprivate customers and of pension fund institutions - from new business tobenefit processing and accounting. Thanks to the consistently service-oriented architecture (SOA) based on Java JEE, the system is perfect forintegration into the IT landscape of an insurance company. Additionally,the solution supports a myriad of Internet-capable end devices. Allbusiness processes can be carried out completely automatically, or also berelocated closer to the front end or the point of service.Integration into existing brokerage or end user portals has been predefinedin the system and is therefore realisable within minimal integration costs.In combination with the newly developed actuarial components msg.LF Productas well as the contract components msg.LF Contract, the latest tools andmethods enable the solution to offer a level of flexibility and efficiencywhich are unique on the life insurance market. msg.Life Factory JEE wassuccessfully implemented in the IBM PureSystems platform (IBMPureApplication System) and was certified as "Ready for IBM PureSystems" byIBM itself.About msg.Insurance Suitemsg.I-Suite represents the first holistic industrial standard for allsectors of the insurance industry. The platform covers and integrates allnecessary system components for an insurance company. Its underlyingcomponent architecture is characterised by a high degree of end-to-endprefabrication, makes it easy to integrate existing solutions and featuresa wide variety of potential applications with high releasability and lowmaintenance costs.Over the past few months, msg life had systematically developed the keylife components of msg.I-Suite on the basis of Java JEE in service-orientedarchitecture (SOA). In light of the recent sales successes and thepromising sales pipeline, the company feels confirmed in its strategicorientation within the msg Group and expects additional positive stimuli inthis context in the future.About UNIQAThe UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance groups in its core marketsof Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Some 21,300 employees andexclusive distribution partners support roughly 10 million clients in 19countries. UNIQA is the second-largest insurance company in Austria, with amarket share of more than 22 per cent. In the CEE growth region, UNIQA isat home in 15 markets: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo,Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia,Czech Republic, Ukraine and Hungary. Insurance companies in Italy,Switzerland and Liechtenstein also form part of the UNIQA Group.About msg lifeAs part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life agand its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consultingcompanies for the European insurance sector and concentrate primarily onlife insurance companies and pension fund institutions. Their products andservices range from standard software through consulting services to theassumption of responsibility for IT operations (cloud solutions).The msg life Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen andoffices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries inthe Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Portugaland the USA. It currently employs a workforce of over 900.Contactmsg life agCorporate CommunicationsFrank FahrnerHumboldtstrasse 3570771 Leinfelden-EchterdingenTel.: +49 (0)711 949 580Email: presse@msg-life.comInternet: www.msg-life.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------22.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: msg life agHumboldtstraße 3570771 Leinfelden-EchterdingenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)711 94958-0Fax: +49 (0)711 94958-49E-mail: investor.relations@msg-life.comInternet: www.msg-life.comISIN: DE0005130108WKN: 513010Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532611 22.12.2016