msg life ag: msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQA
msg life ag: msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQA
22.12.2016
msg life wins contract to introduce msg.Life Factory at UNIQA
UNIQA Insurance Group will soon be working with key components of the
msg.Insurance Suite
(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 December 2016) - UNIQA Insurance Group
(Vienna) has decided to introduce the policy management system msg.Life
Factory along with other key components of msg.Insurance Suite (msg.I-
Suite) for its life insurance business. Besides the leading European policy
management system msg.Life Factory, the components will include the
standard software modules msg.Billing (collections/disbursements),
msg.Commission (commission) and msg.Partner (business partners).
The project is part of a wide-ranging investment and innovation programme
at the UNIQA Group. In this context, UNIQA is renewing the IT system
environments in health and non-life insurance, as well as in its life
insurance business. The planned new health insurance component comes from
innovas GmbH, also a subsidiary of the msg Group. As with msg.Life Factory,
this component is also part of the cross-sector insurance platform
msg.Insurance Suite.
Contractual arrangements provide for IBM Österreich GmbH to assume the role
of general contractor for UNIQA, with msg life supplying and implementing
the product as a subcontractor of IBM. For many years, msg life has had a
close and very successful technology and implementation partnership with
IBM.
Besides the introduction of the corresponding msg life components, the
contract for msg life includes the migration of UNIQA"s life policy
portfolio in the Austrian market. Work on the project is due to start soon
and will take four years in total.
The UNIQA Group intends to use the project to develop its leading role in
its core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe and to create a
state-of-the-art strategic IT platform - above all in view of ever-
increasing digitisation.
With UNIQA, msg life has acquired another leading insurer in the Austrian
and Central and Eastern European insurance market after Helvetia Österreich
as a new customer for its European market-leading core product msg.Life
Factory.
About msg.Life Factory
The upgradable standard software package msg.Life Factory supports the
business processes of life insurance companies in their business with
private customers and of pension fund institutions - from new business to
benefit processing and accounting. Thanks to the consistently service-
oriented architecture (SOA) based on Java JEE, the system is perfect for
integration into the IT landscape of an insurance company. Additionally,
the solution supports a myriad of Internet-capable end devices. All
business processes can be carried out completely automatically, or also be
relocated closer to the front end or the point of service.
Integration into existing brokerage or end user portals has been predefined
in the system and is therefore realisable within minimal integration costs.
In combination with the newly developed actuarial components msg.LF Product
as well as the contract components msg.LF Contract, the latest tools and
methods enable the solution to offer a level of flexibility and efficiency
which are unique on the life insurance market. msg.Life Factory JEE was
successfully implemented in the IBM PureSystems platform (IBM
PureApplication System) and was certified as "Ready for IBM PureSystems" by
IBM itself.
About msg.Insurance Suite
msg.I-Suite represents the first holistic industrial standard for all
sectors of the insurance industry. The platform covers and integrates all
necessary system components for an insurance company. Its underlying
component architecture is characterised by a high degree of end-to-end
prefabrication, makes it easy to integrate existing solutions and features
a wide variety of potential applications with high releasability and low
maintenance costs.
Over the past few months, msg life had systematically developed the key
life components of msg.I-Suite on the basis of Java JEE in service-oriented
architecture (SOA). In light of the recent sales successes and the
promising sales pipeline, the company feels confirmed in its strategic
orientation within the msg Group and expects additional positive stimuli in
this context in the future.
About UNIQA
The UNIQA Group is one of the leading insurance groups in its core markets
of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Some 21,300 employees and
exclusive distribution partners support roughly 10 million clients in 19
countries. UNIQA is the second-largest insurance company in Austria, with a
market share of more than 22 per cent. In the CEE growth region, UNIQA is
at home in 15 markets: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo,
Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia,
Czech Republic, Ukraine and Hungary. Insurance companies in Italy,
Switzerland and Liechtenstein also form part of the UNIQA Group.
About msg life
As part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag
and its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting
companies for the European insurance sector and concentrate primarily on
life insurance companies and pension fund institutions. Their products and
services range from standard software through consulting services to the
assumption of responsibility for IT operations (cloud solutions).
The msg life Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and
offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in
the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Portugal
and the USA. It currently employs a workforce of over 900.
