DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AGadidas AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution22.12.2016 / 13:00Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issueradidas AGAdi-Dassler-Straße 191074 HerzogenaurachGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Voluntary group notification due to reorganisation of subsidiaries3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registeredoffice:Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Grand Cayman Cayman IslandsLimited4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.NNS Luxembourg S.à r.l.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached16 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 3.46 % 2.25 % 5.71 % 209216186ingsituat-ionPrevio- 3.0000002 % 4.00 % 7.00 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct indirect direct indirect(Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG)DE000A1EWWW0 7239544 % 3.46 %Total 7239544 3.46 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Total %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %OTC 23.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %EuropeanPutOTC 24.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %EuropeanPutOTC 25.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %EuropeanPutOTC 26.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %EuropeanPutOTC 16.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 %EuropeanPutOTC 20.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 %EuropeanPutOTC 22.03.2017 Both 270312 0.1292 %EuropeanPutOTC 20.04.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %EuropeanPutOTC 21.04.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %EuropeanPutOTC 24.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 25.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 26.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 20.07.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %EuropeanPutOTC 21.07.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %EuropeanPutOTC 24.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 25.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 26.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 20.10.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %EuropeanPutOTC 23.10.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %EuropeanPutOTC 24.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 25.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutOTC 26.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %EuropeanPutTotal 4710938 2.25 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if (if at leastleast held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% ormore) more) more)Elian % % %CorporateTrustee(Cayman)LimitedNNS S.à r.l. % % %- SPFNNS Midco % % %Holding S.àr.l.NNS 3.46 % % %LLuxembourgS.à r.l.Elian % % %CorporateTrustee(Cayman)LimitedNNS S.à r.l. % % %- SPFNNS Holding % % %9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: adidas AGAdi-Dassler-Straße 191074 HerzogenaurachGermanyInternet: www.adidas-group.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532317 22.12.2016