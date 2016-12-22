DGAP-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 13:00DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
22.12.2016 / 13:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to reorganisation of subsidiaries
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered
office:
Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Grand Cayman Cayman Islands
Limited
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
NNS Luxembourg S.à r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 3.46 % 2.25 % 5.71 % 209216186
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 3.0000002 % 4.00 % 7.00 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct indirect direct indirect
(Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A1EWWW0 7239544 % 3.46 %
Total 7239544 3.46 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
OTC 23.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %
European
Put
OTC 24.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %
European
Put
OTC 25.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %
European
Put
OTC 26.01.2017 Both 300000 0.1434 %
European
Put
OTC 16.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 %
European
Put
OTC 20.03.2017 Both 270313 0.1292 %
European
Put
OTC 22.03.2017 Both 270312 0.1292 %
European
Put
OTC 20.04.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %
European
Put
OTC 21.04.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %
European
Put
OTC 24.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 25.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 26.04.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 20.07.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %
European
Put
OTC 21.07.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %
European
Put
OTC 24.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 25.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 26.07.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 20.10.2017 Both 175000 0.0836 %
European
Put
OTC 23.10.2017 Both 125000 0.0597 %
European
Put
OTC 24.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 25.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
OTC 26.10.2017 Both 200000 0.0956 %
European
Put
Total 4710938 2.25 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least
least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or
more) more) more)
Elian % % %
Corporate
Trustee
(Cayman)
Limited
NNS S.à r.l. % % %
- SPF
NNS Midco % % %
Holding S.à
r.l.
NNS 3.46 % % %
LLuxembourg
S.à r.l.
Elian % % %
Corporate
Trustee
(Cayman)
Limited
NNS S.à r.l. % % %
- SPF
NNS Holding % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532317 22.12.2016
