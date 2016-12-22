DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2016 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Fines Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated
with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schulte
Position: Member of the administrative or
supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

GRENKE AG

b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1535994328

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
217950.91 EUR 653852.74 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
217950.91 EUR 653852.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XLUX


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

