DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them22.12.2016 / 13:30The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle:First name: WolfgangLast name(s): Grenke2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameGRENKE AGb) LEI529900BHRYZ464GFD2894. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: Debt instrumentISIN: XS1535994328b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)218294.75 EUR 654884.24 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume218294.75 EUR 654884.24 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-20; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGEMIC: XLUX---------------------------------------------------------------------------22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: GRENKE AGNeuer Markt 276532 Baden-BadenGermanyInternet: www.grenke.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32007 22.12.2016