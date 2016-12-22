DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 14:16DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms
revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16
22-Dec-2016 / 14:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to
Article 17 MAR
GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms
revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16
- The proceeds from the sale of the Showroom-Center "Hall 30" in
Dusseldorf result in extraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million
- Managing Board confirms the revenue and earnings forecast for FY
2015/16 in spite of disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16
(Halle/Westphalia, 22 December 2016) As GERRY WEBER International AG
continues to focus on its core business, the company sold its "Hall 30"
Showroom Center in Düsseldorf to an institutional real estate investor. The
purchase price for the property amounted to EUR 49.1 million, which
represents a market multiple of approx. 18.5 on the annual net rent. While
the sales contract was signed on 28 October 2016, the execution of the sale
was still subject to several conditions precedent, which have been
fulfilled in the meantime.
Completed in 2011 and located in the Düsseldorf neighbourhood of Derendorf,
the Showroom Center comprises some 13,500 square metres of lettable space
and is fully let to several external fashion companies. The investment
property does not form part of the company"s operating assets and has been
sold in the context of the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme. The sale
underlines the concentration of GERRY WEBER International AG on its core
business.
The proceeds from the sale of the investment property result in
extraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million and thus will constitute the
material portion of the net income of GERRY WEBER International AG for the
financial year ended 31 October 2015/16. Although the business performance
in the fourth quarter of 2015/16 (August to October 2016) was disappointing
for market-related reasons, the Managing Board has confirmed both the
revenue forecast of EUR 890 million to EUR 920 million and the EBIT
forecast of between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million issued for the
financial year 2015/16.
Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime
Standard)
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
GERRY WEBER International AG
Investor Relations contact Press contact
Claudia Kellert Catharina Berndt
Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
Email: c.kellert@gerryweber.de Email: c.berndt@gerryweber.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: c.kellert@gerryweber.de
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532651 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]