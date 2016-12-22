DGAP-Adhoc: GERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousGERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirmsrevenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/1622-Dec-2016 / 14:16 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of insider information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant toArticle 17 MARGERRY WEBER sells an externally used investment property, and confirmsrevenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16- The proceeds from the sale of the Showroom-Center "Hall 30" inDusseldorf result in extraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million- Managing Board confirms the revenue and earnings forecast for FY2015/16 in spite of disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16(Halle/Westphalia, 22 December 2016) As GERRY WEBER International AGcontinues to focus on its core business, the company sold its "Hall 30"Showroom Center in Düsseldorf to an institutional real estate investor. Thepurchase price for the property amounted to EUR 49.1 million, whichrepresents a market multiple of approx. 18.5 on the annual net rent. Whilethe sales contract was signed on 28 October 2016, the execution of the salewas still subject to several conditions precedent, which have beenfulfilled in the meantime.Completed in 2011 and located in the Düsseldorf neighbourhood of Derendorf,the Showroom Center comprises some 13,500 square metres of lettable spaceand is fully let to several external fashion companies. The investmentproperty does not form part of the company"s operating assets and has beensold in the context of the "FIT4GROWTH" realignment programme. The saleunderlines the concentration of GERRY WEBER International AG on its corebusiness.The proceeds from the sale of the investment property result inextraordinary income of approx. EUR 20 million and thus will constitute thematerial portion of the net income of GERRY WEBER International AG for thefinancial year ended 31 October 2015/16. Although the business performancein the fourth quarter of 2015/16 (August to October 2016) was disappointingfor market-related reasons, the Managing Board has confirmed both therevenue forecast of EUR 890 million to EUR 920 million and the EBITforecast of between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million issued for thefinancial year 2015/16.Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (PrimeStandard)ISIN: DE0003304101WKN: 330410GERRY WEBER International AG---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Gerry Weber International AGNeulehenstraße 833790 Halle/WestfalenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)5201 185-0Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857E-mail: c.kellert@gerryweber.deInternet: www.gerryweber-ag.deISIN: DE0003304101WKN: 330410Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532651 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST