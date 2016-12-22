DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment/FinancingFinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million22-Dec-2016 / 15:01 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 millionBerlin/Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2016 - FinLab investment KapilendoAG has raised further EUR 7 million in the course of a Series B financinground. The Berlin Dental Association Pension Fund, has come on board as thelargest investor in this round. In addition, Finlab AG (WKN 121806 / ISINDE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and founding investor Comvest HoldingGmbH also participated in the funding round. The valuation of thisfinancing round is significantly higher than FinLab"s entry valuation inApril of this year.FinLab board member Stefan Schütze comments: "Crowd-lending is one of themost exciting fintech topics, and will lead to permanent changes on theGerman financing market. In our opinion, kapilendo has the best product onthe market. Since we first invested in them, our cooperation with theirteam has convinced us completely. We want to actively support their futuregrowth with our additional investment."About FinLab AG:Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 /ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest companybuilders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintechstart-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereasin each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support ofthe investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, infintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.Media contact:FinLab AGKai Panitzkiinvestor-relations@finlab.deTelefon: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0About kapilendo:kapilendo AG (www.kapilendo.de) is a full-service provider in the field ofcrowd-funding, covering the entire funding spectrum from crowd-investing tocrowd-lending with its two brands, kapilendo credit and kapilendo venture.kapilendo venture offers start-ups access to growth financing from privateinvestors, while kapilendo credit provides low-priced and quick financingwith no red tape to small and medium-sized enterprises through investmentsfrom private individuals.Media contact:Hanna Dudenhausen / kapilendo AG / Joachimsthaler Str. 10 / D-10719Berlin / Tel.: +49 (0)30 364 285 705 / E-mail: h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de /www.kapilendo.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: FinLab AGGrüneburgweg 1860322 Frankfurt/MainGermanyPhone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.deInternet: www.finlab.deISIN: DE0001218063WKN: 121806Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (EntryStandard) in FrankfurtEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532667 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST