DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 15:01DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment/Financing
FinLab AG: FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million
22-Dec-2016 / 15:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FinLab investment kapilendo AG has raised further EUR 7 million
Berlin/Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2016 - FinLab investment Kapilendo
AG has raised further EUR 7 million in the course of a Series B financing
round. The Berlin Dental Association Pension Fund, has come on board as the
largest investor in this round. In addition, Finlab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN
DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) and founding investor Comvest Holding
GmbH also participated in the funding round. The valuation of this
financing round is significantly higher than FinLab"s entry valuation in
April of this year.
FinLab board member Stefan Schütze comments: "Crowd-lending is one of the
most exciting fintech topics, and will lead to permanent changes on the
German financing market. In our opinion, kapilendo has the best product on
the market. Since we first invested in them, our cooperation with their
team has convinced us completely. We want to actively support their future
growth with our additional investment."
About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 /
ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company
builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies
("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech
start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas
in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of
the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in
fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.
Media contact:
FinLab AG
Kai Panitzki
investor-relations@finlab.de
Telefon: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0
About kapilendo:
kapilendo AG (www.kapilendo.de) is a full-service provider in the field of
crowd-funding, covering the entire funding spectrum from crowd-investing to
crowd-lending with its two brands, kapilendo credit and kapilendo venture.
kapilendo venture offers start-ups access to growth financing from private
investors, while kapilendo credit provides low-priced and quick financing
with no red tape to small and medium-sized enterprises through investments
from private individuals.
Media contact:
Hanna Dudenhausen / kapilendo AG / Joachimsthaler Str. 10 / D-10719
Berlin / Tel.: +49 (0)30 364 285 705 / E-mail: h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de /
www.kapilendo.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: FinLab AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de
Internet: www.finlab.de
ISIN: DE0001218063
WKN: 121806
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry
Standard) in Frankfurt
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532667 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]