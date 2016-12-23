DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHG - Logwin announcement share buyback program

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Share BuybackLogwin AG: Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHG - Logwin announcementshare buyback program22-Dec-2016 / 16:10 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHGLogwin announcement share buyback programGrevenmacher (Luxembourg) - On December 22, 2016, the Board of Directors ofLOGWIN AG has decided to continue its share buyback program until September30, 2016. The decision has been based on the authorization of the AnnualGeneral Meeting held on April 8, 2015 to allow the company to buy up to14,625,000 of its own shares for all legally permitted purposes in theperiod until September 30, 2017.Under the current programme, up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (approx.3.5 percent of the share capital) shall be purchased by LOGWIN AG. Theacquisition shall be effected via the stock exchange. The sole purpose ofthe share buyback is the redemption and the reduction of the share capital.The purchase price (excluding related cost of the purchases) shall notexceed by more than 30 percent the average share price in the final auctionof XETRA trading system of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse during the preceding10 trading days. The purchase price shall not be lower than the calculatednominal value of the LOGWIN AG shares.The execution of the share buyback will be done in accordance with EC-regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of December 22, 2003 (so calledSafe Harbor). The share buyback will be performed by a bank to be mandatedby Logwin.About Logwin AGLogwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics andtransport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2015, thegroup generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employed about 4,200staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 180locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions andAir + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. Themajority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).Contact: www.logwin-logistics.comSebastian EsserChief Financial OfficerPhone: +352 719690-1112sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.comLogwin AG | ZIR Potaschberg | 5, an de Längten | 6776 Grevenmacher |Luxembourg | www.logwin-logistics.comContact:Sebastian EsserChief Financial OfficerP: 00352/719690-1112F: 00352/719690-1359ir-info@logwin-logistics.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Logwin AGan de Längten 5L-6776 GrevenmacherGrand Duchy of LuxembourgPhone: +352 719 690 0Fax: +352 719 690 1359E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.comInternet: www.logwin-logistics.comISIN: LU0106198319WKN: 931705Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP),DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsectorTransportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector AllLogistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532679 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST