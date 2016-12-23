DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing directors
2016. december 22., csütörtök, 16:18DGAP-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of
Personnel
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing
directors
22-Dec-2016 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Dieter Fischer, being the chairman of the board of managing directors (CEO)
of FORTEC Elektronik AG for many years, herewith announces his retirement
for the time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of BY
2016/17.
As per 1st July 2017, the supervisory board will appoint and elect Sandra
Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of
subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into the board of managing directors of the
FORTEC Elektronik AG.
