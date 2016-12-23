DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing directors

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of
Personnel
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing
directors

Dieter Fischer, being the chairman of the board of managing directors (CEO)
of FORTEC Elektronik AG for many years, herewith announces his retirement
for the time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of BY
2016/17.

As per 1st July 2017, the supervisory board will appoint and elect Sandra
Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of
subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into the board of managing directors of the
FORTEC Elektronik AG.


Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Lechwiesenstrasse 9
86899 Landsberg/Lech
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8191 91 172-0
Fax: +49 (0)8191 91 172-22
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange



