DGAP-Adhoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managing directors

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change ofPersonnelFORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the board of managingdirectors22-Dec-2016 / 16:18 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Dieter Fischer, being the chairman of the board of managing directors (CEO)of FORTEC Elektronik AG for many years, herewith announces his retirementfor the time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of BY2016/17.As per 1st July 2017, the supervisory board will appoint and elect SandraMaile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO ofsubsidiary Data Display GmbH) into the board of managing directors of theFORTEC Elektronik AG.---------------------------------------------------------------------------22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: FORTEC Elektronik AktiengesellschaftLechwiesenstrasse 986899 Landsberg/LechGermanyPhone: +49 (0)8191 91 172-0Fax: +49 (0)8191 91 172-22E-mail: aktie@fortecag.deInternet: www.fortecag.deISIN: DE0005774103WKN: 577410Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532707 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST