DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Ad-hoc-Announcement according to § 15 WpHG - Logwin announcement share buyback program
Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - On December 22, 2016, the Board of Directors of
LOGWIN AG has decided to continue its share buyback program until September
30, 2017. The decision has been based on the authorization of the Annual
General Meeting held on April 8, 2015 to allow the company to buy up to
14,625,000 of its own shares for all legally permitted purposes in the
period until September 30, 2017.
Under the current programme, up to 5,000,000 shares of the company (approx.
3.5 percent of the share capital) shall be purchased by LOGWIN AG. The
acquisition shall be effected via the stock exchange. The sole purpose of
the share buyback is the redemption and the reduction of the share capital.
The purchase price (excluding related cost of the purchases) shall not
exceed by more than 30 percent the average share price in the final auction
of XETRA trading system of Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse during the preceding
10 trading days. The purchase price shall not be lower than the calculated
nominal value of the LOGWIN AG shares.
The execution of the share buyback will be done in accordance with EC-
regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of December 22, 2003 (so called
Safe Harbor). The share buyback will be performed by a bank to be mandated
by Logwin.
About Logwin AG
Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and
transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2015, the
group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employed about 4,200
staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 180
locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and
Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.
Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The
majority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).
Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com
Logwin AG | ZIR Potaschberg | 5, an de Längten | 6776 Grevenmacher |
Luxembourg | www.logwin-logistics.com
