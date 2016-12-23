DGAP-PVR: SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.12.2016 / 19:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
JMV GmbH & Co. KG Heidenheim an der Brenz
Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Voith Industrieverwaltung GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 2.99 % 0 % 2.99 % 122341478
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 5.12 % 0 % 5.12 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct indirect direct indirect
(Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0007235301 3670244 % 2.99 %
Total 3670244 2.99 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
%
Total %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if at least
least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or
or more) or more) more)
s. Anlage % % %
Übersicht
Beteiligungsstrukt-
ur in der Voith
Gruppe
Organizational chart:
http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JCYDMERJEI
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.12.2016
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532769 22.12.2016
