DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them22.12.2016 / 20:29The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: SKion GmbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associatedwith:Title:First name: SusanneLast name(s): KlattenPosition: Member of the administrative orsupervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameSGL CARBON SEb) LEI52990038IB31TYK07X634. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0007235301b) Nature of the transactionAcquisition; Transaction is not related to the participation in anemployee share schemec) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-20; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SGL CARBON SESöhnleinstraße 865201 WiesbadenGermanyInternet: www.sglgroup.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32027 22.12.2016