Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2016
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: SKion GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated
with:
Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or
supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition; Transaction is not related to the participation in an
employee share scheme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
7.80 EUR 12934053.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglgroup.de



32027 22.12.2016
