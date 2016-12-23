DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Legal MatterDeutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS23-Dec-2016 / 02:18 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has reached a settlement inprinciple with the Department of Justice in the United States ("DoJ")regarding civil claims that the DoJ considered in connection with thebank"s issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS) and related securitization activities between 2005 and 2007. Underthe terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civilmonetary penalty of US dollar 3.1 billion and to provide US dollar 4.1billion in consumer relief in the United States. The consumer relief isexpected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and otherassistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to bedetermined, and delivered over a period of at least five years.The settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation,and there can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and thebank will agree on the final documentation.In connection with the resolution of this matter, Deutsche Bank expects torecord pre-tax charges of approximately US dollar 1.17 billion in thefinancial results for the fourth quarter as a consequence of the civilmonetary penalty. The financial consequences, if any, of the consumerrelief are subject to the final terms of the settlement, and are notcurrently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results. Thebank will publish its preliminary results for the 2016 financial year asscheduled on February 2, 2017.---------------------------------------------------------------------------23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Bank AGTaunusanlage 1260325 Frankfurt a. M.GermanyPhone: +49 (0)69 910-00Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966E-mail: db.presse@db.comInternet: www.deutsche-bank.deISIN: DE0005140008WKN: 514000Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; RegulatedUnofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSEEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532779 23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST