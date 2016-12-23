DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS

2016. december 23., péntek, 02:18

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Deutsche Bank agrees on settlement in principle with the DoJ regarding RMBS

23-Dec-2016 / 02:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) has reached a settlement in
principle with the Department of Justice in the United States ("DoJ")
regarding civil claims that the DoJ considered in connection with the
bank"s issuance and underwriting of residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) and related securitization activities between 2005 and 2007. Under
the terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil
monetary penalty of US dollar 3.1 billion and to provide US dollar 4.1
billion in consumer relief in the United States. The consumer relief is
expected to be primarily in the form of loan modifications and other
assistance to homeowners and borrowers, and other similar initiatives to be
determined, and delivered over a period of at least five years.

The settlement is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation,
and there can be no assurance that the U.S. Department of Justice and the
bank will agree on the final documentation.

In connection with the resolution of this matter, Deutsche Bank expects to
record pre-tax charges of approximately US dollar 1.17 billion in the
financial results for the fourth quarter as a consequence of the civil
monetary penalty. The financial consequences, if any, of the consumer
relief are subject to the final terms of the settlement, and are not
currently expected to have a material impact on 2016 financial results. The
bank will publish its preliminary results for the 2016 financial year as
scheduled on February 2, 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime
Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated
Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE



End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532779 23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum