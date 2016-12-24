DGAP-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in MünchenMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution23.12.2016 / 10:13Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MünchenKöniginstraße 10780802 MünchenGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiarylevel3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DEUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached19 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 6.15 % 0.36 % 6.52 % 161053897ingsituat-ionPrevio- 6.19 % 0.16 % 6.35 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0008430026 0 9907529 0.00 % 6.15 %Total 9907529 6.15 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Lent N/A N/A 517889 0.32 %SecuritiesTotal 517889 0.32 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrument or maturity conversion physical rights rightsdate period settlement absolute in %Contract N/A N/A Cash 67246 0.04 %forDifferenceTotal 67246 0.04 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total ofrights (if at through instruments both (if atleast held 3% (if at least held least heldor more) 5% or more) 5% or more)BlackRock, Inc. % % %Trident Merger, LLC % % %BlackRock Investment % % %Management, LLC--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %LLCBlackRock Holdco 6, % % %LLCBlackRock Delaware % % %Holdings Inc.BlackRock % % %Institutional TrustCompany, NationalAssociation--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %LLCBlackRock Holdco 6, % % %LLCBlackRock Delaware % % %Holdings Inc.BlackRock Fund % % %Advisors--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Capital % % %Holdings, Inc.BlackRock Advisors, % % %LLC--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %Holdco, LLCBlackRock HK Holdco % % %LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %Management North AsiaLimited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %Holdco, LLCBlackRock HK Holdco % % %LimitedBlackRock Cayco % % %LimitedBlackRock Trident % % %Holding CompanyLimitedBlackRock Japan % % %Holdings GKBlackRock Japan Co., % % %Ltd.--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Australia % % %Holdco Pty. Ltd.BlackRock Investment % % %Management(Australia) Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Holdco 3, % % %LLCBlackRock Canada % % %Holdings LPBlackRock Canada % % %Holdings ULCBlackRock Asset % % %Management CanadaLimited--- % % %BlackRock,Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Holdco 3, % % %LLCBlackRock UK 1 LP % % %BlackRock Cayman % % %Capital HoldingsLimitedBlackRock UK A LLP % % %BlackRock UK 2 LLP % % %BlackRock UK 3 LLP % % %BlackRock UK 4 LLP % % %--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Advisors % % %(UK) Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Luxembourg % % %Holdco S.à r.l.BLACKROCK % % %(Luxembourg) S.A.--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Luxembourg % % %Holdco S.à r.l.BlackRock Investment % % %Management IrelandHoldings LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %Management IrelandLimited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %International Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %International LimitedBlackRock Life % % %Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %(Netherlands) B.V.--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)Limited--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %ManagementDeutschland AG--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %ManagementDeutschland AGiShares (DE) I % % %Investmentaktiengesel-lschaft mitTeilgesellschaftsverm-ögen--- % % %BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Fund % % %Managers Limited9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in MünchenKöniginstraße 10780802 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.munichre.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532813 23.12.2016