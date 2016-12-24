DGAP-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2016. december 23., péntek, 10:13DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:
Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.2016 / 10:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary
level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 6.15 % 0.36 % 6.52 % 161053897
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 6.19 % 0.16 % 6.35 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE0008430026 0 9907529 0.00 % 6.15 %
Total 9907529 6.15 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
Lent N/A N/A 517889 0.32 %
Securities
Total 517889 0.32 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrument or maturity conversion physical rights rights
date period settlement absolute in %
Contract N/A N/A Cash 67246 0.04 %
for
Difference
Total 67246 0.04 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of
rights (if at through instruments both (if at
least held 3% (if at least held least held
or more) 5% or more) 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger, LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management, LLC
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %
LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, % % %
LLC
BlackRock Delaware % % %
Holdings Inc.
BlackRock % % %
Institutional Trust
Company, National
Association
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %
LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, % % %
LLC
BlackRock Delaware % % %
Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund % % %
Advisors
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital % % %
Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, % % %
LLC
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) % % %
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock (Singapore) % % %
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) % % %
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %
Holdco, LLC
BlackRock HK Holdco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management North Asia
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) % % %
Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %
Holdco, LLC
BlackRock HK Holdco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Cayco % % %
Limited
BlackRock Trident % % %
Holding Company
Limited
BlackRock Japan % % %
Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., % % %
Ltd.
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia % % %
Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management
(Australia) Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, % % %
LLC
BlackRock Canada % % %
Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada % % %
Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Canada
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock,Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, % % %
LLC
BlackRock UK 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman % % %
Capital Holdings
Limited
BlackRock UK A LLP % % %
BlackRock UK 2 LLP % % %
BlackRock UK 3 LLP % % %
BlackRock UK 4 LLP % % %
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Advisors % % %
(UK) Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg % % %
Holdco S.à r.l.
BLACKROCK % % %
(Luxembourg) S.A.
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Luxembourg % % %
Holdco S.à r.l.
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management Ireland
Holdings Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management Ireland
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock % % %
International Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock % % %
International Limited
BlackRock Life % % %
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock % % %
(Netherlands) B.V.
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK)
Limited
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management
Deutschland AG
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock Asset % % %
Management
Deutschland AG
iShares (DE) I % % %
Investmentaktiengesel-
lschaft mit
Teilgesellschaftsverm-
ögen
--- % % %
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %
Inc.
BlackRock Financial % % %
Management, Inc.
BlackRock % % %
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey % % %
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group % % %
Limited
BlackRock Investment % % %
Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock Fund % % %
Managers Limited
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532813 23.12.2016
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]