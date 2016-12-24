DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Deep-well injection application approved with restrictions
2016. december 23., péntek, 11:11
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Deep-well injection application approved with
restrictions
23-Dec-2016 / 11:11 CET/CEST
On December 23, 2016 the Kassel regional council approved the continued
deep-well injection of saline wastewater from potash production at the
Werra plant. The water law permit will be valid from January 1, 2017 until
December 31, 2021 and enables an annual volume of 1.5 million cubic meters
to be injected - two million cubic meters had been applied for on average
for the years 2016 - 2021. The permit also includes a number of ancillary
provisions. Assuming a hydrological normal year, full production at the
Werra plant should almost be possible in 2017. However, in low water level
periods this will remain a major challenge. If the currently prevailing low
water level continues, the resumption of full production at the Hattorf
site might not initially be possible, despite the approval received. As of
2018, the commissioning of the new KCF processing plant will have a
positive impact on the situation regarding disposal.
