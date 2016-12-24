DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Deep-well injection application approved with restrictions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s):Miscellaneous/MiscellaneousK+S Aktiengesellschaft: Deep-well injection application approved withrestrictions23-Dec-2016 / 11:11 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------On December 23, 2016 the Kassel regional council approved the continueddeep-well injection of saline wastewater from potash production at theWerra plant. The water law permit will be valid from January 1, 2017 untilDecember 31, 2021 and enables an annual volume of 1.5 million cubic metersto be injected - two million cubic meters had been applied for on averagefor the years 2016 - 2021. The permit also includes a number of ancillaryprovisions. Assuming a hydrological normal year, full production at theWerra plant should almost be possible in 2017. However, in low water levelperiods this will remain a major challenge. If the currently prevailing lowwater level continues, the resumption of full production at the Hattorfsite might not initially be possible, despite the approval received. As of2018, the commissioning of the new KCF processing plant will have apositive impact on the situation regarding disposal.Your contact persons:Investor Relations:Thorsten BoeckersPhone: +49 561 9301-1460thorsten.boeckers@k-plus-s.comPress:Michael WudonigPhone: +49 561 9301-1262michael.wudonig@k-plus-s.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: K+S AktiengesellschaftBertha-von-Suttner-Str. 734131 KasselGermanyPhone: +49 561 9301 0Fax: +49 561 9301 2425E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.comInternet: www.k-plus-s.comISIN: DE000KSAG888WKN: KSAG88Indices: MDAXListed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (PrimeStandard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; RegulatedUnofficial Market in Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532811 23-Dec-2016 CET/CEST