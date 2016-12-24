DGAP-NVR: curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting RightsAnnouncementcurasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution23.12.2016 / 11:00Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuercurasan AGLindigstraße 463801 KleinostheimGermany2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectConditional capital increase (Sec. 26apara. 2 WpHG)X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Dec 2016WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:11417610---------------------------------------------------------------------------23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: curasan AGLindigstraße 463801 KleinostheimGermanyInternet: www.curasan.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532821 23.12.2016