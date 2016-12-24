DGAP-DD: curasan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them23.12.2016 / 11:37The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: Dr. Wilke Management & Consulting GmbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associatedwith:Title: Dr.First name: DetlefLast name(s): WilkePosition: Member of the administrative orsupervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) Namecurasan AGb) LEI391200YUNR21SPCTPK504. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0005494538b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)1.04 EUR 20800.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume1.0400 EUR 20800.0000 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-23; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: curasan AGLindigstraße 463801 KleinostheimGermanyInternet: www.curasan.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32049 23.12.2016