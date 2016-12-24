DGAP-DD: curasan AG english
2016. december 23., péntek, 11:32Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.12.2016 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Richard F.
Last name(s): Chambers
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
curasan AG
b) LEI
391200YUNR21SPCTPK50
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494538
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.04 EUR 52000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0400 EUR 52000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-23; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: curasan AG
Lindigstraße 4
63801 Kleinostheim
Germany
Internet: www.curasan.de
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32045 23.12.2016
