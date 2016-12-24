DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Scout24 AG
Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
81673 Munich
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary
level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 5.30 % 3.62 % 8.92 % 107600000
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 5.29 % 3.32 % 8.61 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 5706000 0.00 % 5.30 %
Total 5706000 5.30 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting
or maturity conversion rights rights
date period absolute in %
Right of recall over jederzeit / jederzeit / 1707045 1.59 %
securities lending at any time at any time
agreements
Total 1707045 1.59 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrum- maturity date conversion physical rights rights
ent period settlement absolute in %
Equity Vom / From jederzeit / Cash 2187273 2.03 %
Swap 05.01.2017 bis / at any time
to 17.11.2017
Total 2187273 2.03 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least
least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or
more) more) more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital
Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
& Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
UK Group
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments
(UK)
Morgan Stanley 4.88 % % 8.49 %
& Co.
International
plc
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore % % %
Equity
Services Inc.
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
