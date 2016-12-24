DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting

DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Senvion S.A.: Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting

23.12.2016 / 18:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP
- a service of EQS Group AG.

In the time period from December 19, 2016 until and including December 23,
2016, a number of 47,698 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by
Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.



Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
19 December 2016 4,890 12.63568
20 December 2016 13,887 12.27959
21 December 2016 12,018 12.11230
22 December 2016 8,569 12.22512
23 December 2016 8,334 12.22703





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion
S.A under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buy-back amounts to 480,362 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are
repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, December 23, 2016
Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board

Contact:
Dhaval Vakil
Phone: +44 20 7034 7992
Mobile: +44 7788 390 185
Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com


23.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.
46a, avenue John F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 26 00 5305
Fax: +352 26 00 5301
E-mail: press@senvion.com
Internet: www.senvion.com
ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390
WKN: A2AFKW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg



End of News DGAP News Service
532925 23.12.2016
