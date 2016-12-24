DGAP-News: Senvion S.A.: Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting

DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share BuybackSenvion S.A.: Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 13. Interim Reporting23.12.2016 / 18:53The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Senvion S.A.WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of LuxembourgSenvion S.A.: Release of capital market informationSenvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation(EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 13. Interim ReportingDissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP- a service of EQS Group AG.In the time period from December 19, 2016 until and including December 23,2016, a number of 47,698 shares were bought back within the framework ofthe share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed bySenvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average priceshares19 December 2016 4,890 12.6356820 December 2016 13,887 12.2795921 December 2016 12,018 12.1123022 December 2016 8,569 12.2251223 December 2016 8,334 12.22703The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of SenvionS.A under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buy-back amounts to 480,362 shares.The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a creditinstitution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares arerepurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the FrankfurtStock Exchange (Xetra).Luxembourg, December 23, 2016Senvion S.A.The Managing BoardContact:Dhaval VakilPhone: +44 20 7034 7992Mobile: +44 7788 390 185Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------23.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Senvion S.A.46a, avenue John F. KennedyL-1855 LuxembourgGrand Duchy of LuxembourgPhone: +352 26 00 5305Fax: +352 26 00 5301E-mail: press@senvion.comInternet: www.senvion.comISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390WKN: A2AFKWListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, LuxemburgEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532925 23.12.2016