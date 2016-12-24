DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution23.12.2016 / 19:51Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informedus on December 20, 2016 that a notification related to our institution hasbeen released by the AFM.The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register onthe AFM website:Date of transaction: 16 dec 2016Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., TheIssuing institution: Qiagen N.V.Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979Place of residence: VENLODistribution in numbersType of Number of Number of Capita- Voti- Manner of Settle-share shares voting l ng disposal mentrights intere- righ-st tsOrdinary 393.801,0- 393.801,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-share 0 (Goldman Sachs alAsset Delive-Management, ryL.P.)Ordinary 24.233,00 24.233,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-share (Goldman Sachs alAsset Delive-Management ryInternational)Ordinary 3.662,00 3.662,00 Real Real Indirectlyshare (Goldman SachsAssetManagementCo., LTD.)Ordinary 1.117,00 1.117,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-share (The Goldman alSachs Trust Delive-Company Of ryDelaware)Ordinary 434.658,0- 434.658,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-share 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs all International) Delive-ryOption 3.034.393- 3.034.393,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly,00 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachsl International)Forward 1.410.377- 1.410.377,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-contract ,00 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs all International) Delive-ryOrdinary 217.100,0- 217.100,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-share 0 (Goldman, alSachs & Co.) Delive-ryForward 954.376,0- 954.376,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-contract 0 ial ntia- (Goldman, all Sachs & Co.) Delive-rySwap 286.399,0- 286.399,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly0 ial ntia- (Goldman,l Sachs & Co.)Contract 414.300,0- 414.300,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-for 0 ial ntia- (Goldman, alDifferen- l Sachs & Co.) Delive-ce ryConverti- 162.309,0- 162.309,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-ble Bond 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs all International) Delive-ryDistribution in percentagesType Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectlyholding real potential real potentialCapital 3,06 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,27 % 2,79 %interestVoting 3,06 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,27 % 2,79 %rightsQIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of thenotification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register ofthe AFM:---------------------------------------------------------------------------23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: QIAGEN N.V.Hulsterweg 825912 PL VenloNetherlandsInternet: www.qiagen.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532829 23.12.2016