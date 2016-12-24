DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2016. december 23., péntek, 19:51DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
23.12.2016 / 19:51
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed
us on December 21, 2016 that a notification related to our institution has
been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on
the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 19 dec 2016
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of Number of Number of Capita- Voti- Manner of Settle-
share shares voting l ng disposal ment
rights intere- righ-
st ts
Ordinary 407.302,0- 407.302,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-
share 0 (Goldman Sachs al
Asset Delive-
Management, ry
L.P.)
Ordinary 24.233,00 24.233,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-
share (Goldman Sachs al
Asset Delive-
Management ry
International)
Ordinary 3.662,00 3.662,00 Real Real Indirectly
share (Goldman Sachs
Asset
Management
Co., LTD.)
Ordinary 1.117,00 1.117,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-
share (The Goldman al
Sachs Trust Delive-
Company Of ry
Delaware)
Ordinary 433.006,0- 433.006,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-
share 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al
l International) Delive-
ry
Option 3.034.393- 3.034.393,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly
,00 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs
l International)
Forward 489.688,0- 489.688,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-
contract 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al
l International) Delive-
ry
Ordinary 246.735,0- 246.735,00 Real Real Indirectly Physic-
share 0 (Goldman, al
Sachs & Co.) Delive-
ry
Forward 33.700,00 33.700,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-
contract ial ntia- (Goldman, al
l Sachs & Co.) Delive-
ry
Swap 286.399,0- 286.399,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly
0 ial ntia- (Goldman,
l Sachs & Co.)
Contract 417.199,0- 417.199,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-
for 0 ial ntia- (Goldman, al
Differen- l Sachs & Co.) Delive-
ce ry
Converti- 162.309,0- 162.309,00 Potent- Pote- Indirectly Physic-
ble Bond 0 ial ntia- (Goldman Sachs al
l International) Delive-
ry
Distribution in percentages
Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly
holding real potential real potential
Capital 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 2,03 %
interest
Voting 2,31 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,28 % 2,03 %
rights
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the
notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of
the AFM:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com
