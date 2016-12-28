DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Share buyback - Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





Date Number of shares Average price Purchased volume

acquired (EUR) (EUR)

19 Dec 2016 65,860 31.1065 2,048,674.09

20 Dec 2016 64,304 31.1171 2,000,954.00

21 Dec 2016 63,750 31.1312 1,984,614.00

22 Dec 2016 61,400 31.2728 1,920,149.92

23 Dec 2016 65,031 31.2432 2,031,776.54



Total 320,345 31.1732 9,986,168.55









DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Share buyback -Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 inconjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)2016/1052 of the commissionDeutsche Post AG: Share buyback - Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission27.12.2016 / 11:48Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)2016/1052 of the commissionInformation on share buyback program27 December 2016Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, GermanyWKN: 555200ISIN: DE0005552004In the time period from 19 December 2016 until and including 23 December2016, a number of 320,345 shares were bought back within the framework ofthe third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.Shares were bought back as follows:An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the companywebsite (http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/2016-share-buy-back.html).The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program in the timeperiod from 29 August 2016 until and including 23 December 2016 amounts to15,891,998 shares.Contact:Martin ZiegenbalgEVP Investor RelationsTel. +49 (0) 228 63000This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or anysolicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.---------------------------------------------------------------------------27.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Post AGCharles-de-Gaulle-Straße 2053113 BonnGermanyInternet: www.dpdhl.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532965 27.12.2016