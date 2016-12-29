DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Swap body portfolio considerably expanded to EUR 18m

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousAves One AG: Swap body portfolio considerably expanded to EUR 18m28.12.2016 / 15:23The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Swap body portfolio considerably expanded to EUR 18mHamburg, 28 December 2016 - In addition to its core areas of Rail andContainer Equipment, Aves One AG is also steadily expanding its SpecialEquipment area, where investments in swap bodies deserve particularmention. Swap bodies are transport containers with support legs and are ingreat demand particularly by the courier, express and parcel industry inEurope. The Aves Group collaborates closely with leading swap body managershere. Swap bodies are each provided with long-term lease contracts thatgenerate a stable cash flow. The swap bodies that have been acquired areleased essentially to internationally renowned companies that providelogistics services. The Aves Group operates with swap bodies in a marketthat is on a smaller scale than the sea container market, but in return ismore profitable and represents an ideal complement to Container Equipment.As well as the transactions carried out in the swap bodies area in 2015 andearly 2016, a total of 714 used and leased swap bodies with an investmentvolume of around TEUR 3,811 were acquired in the third quarter of 2016, andare being leased to renowned logistics service providers through a leadingEuropean swap body manager. Altogether 1,996 swap bodies with a totalinvestment volume of TEUR 13,634 have been acquired so far in the fourthquarter of 2016. Based on the transactions concluded, the high rentalyields expected in this area are achievable.As a result of the purchase contracts concluded in this area up to now, thetotal volume of swap bodies acquired by Aves already amounts to around EUR18m. Although this business division is quite small compared to the totalassets volume of more than EUR 450m managed by the Aves One Group, it doesrepresent an exceptionally good addition to the other assets due to itsattractive return/risk profile, and it is to undergo further steadyexpansion.More information: www.avesone.comContactAves One AGJürgen Bauer, Management BoardT +49 (40) 696 528 350F +49 (40) 696 528 359E ir@avesone.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------28.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Aves One AGGroße Elbstrasse 4522767 HamburgGermanyPhone: 040 696528 350Fax: 040 696528 359E-mail: ir@avesone.comInternet: www.avesone.comISIN: DE000A168114WKN: A16811Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg,Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, DusseldorfEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533147 28.12.2016