DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Swap body portfolio considerably expanded to EUR 18m
28.12.2016 / 15:23
Swap body portfolio considerably expanded to EUR 18m
Hamburg, 28 December 2016 - In addition to its core areas of Rail and
Container Equipment, Aves One AG is also steadily expanding its Special
Equipment area, where investments in swap bodies deserve particular
mention. Swap bodies are transport containers with support legs and are in
great demand particularly by the courier, express and parcel industry in
Europe. The Aves Group collaborates closely with leading swap body managers
here. Swap bodies are each provided with long-term lease contracts that
generate a stable cash flow. The swap bodies that have been acquired are
leased essentially to internationally renowned companies that provide
logistics services. The Aves Group operates with swap bodies in a market
that is on a smaller scale than the sea container market, but in return is
more profitable and represents an ideal complement to Container Equipment.
As well as the transactions carried out in the swap bodies area in 2015 and
early 2016, a total of 714 used and leased swap bodies with an investment
volume of around TEUR 3,811 were acquired in the third quarter of 2016, and
are being leased to renowned logistics service providers through a leading
European swap body manager. Altogether 1,996 swap bodies with a total
investment volume of TEUR 13,634 have been acquired so far in the fourth
quarter of 2016. Based on the transactions concluded, the high rental
yields expected in this area are achievable.
As a result of the purchase contracts concluded in this area up to now, the
total volume of swap bodies acquired by Aves already amounts to around EUR
18m. Although this business division is quite small compared to the total
assets volume of more than EUR 450m managed by the Aves One Group, it does
represent an exceptionally good addition to the other assets due to its
attractive return/risk profile, and it is to undergo further steady
expansion.
More information: www.avesone.com
Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 45
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg,
Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
