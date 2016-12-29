DGAP-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Key word(s): DisposalZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 201628-Dec-2016 / 19:21 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 2016Frankfurt, December 28, 2016 - Following the sale of its subsidiary ChungHua to the Capital Yield Group Limited in October 2016, ZhongDe WasteTechnology AG ("ZhongDe") today has transferred the equity to thepurchaser. According to the agreement the equity transfer was carried outafter receiving the payment of 810 million Renminbi (around 111 millionEuros) on the accounts of ZhongDe China Environmental Protection Co. Ltd.,an operating subsidiary of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG.As a result, already the financial results 2016 of ZhongDe Waste TechnologyAG will include a significant positive effect from the sale of Chung Huafor a total purchase price of around 120 million Euros.ZhongDe will proceed with the construction of its current EPC projectsDingzhou and Wuhai. Also in the future ZhongDe plans to continue to buildEPC projects within the engery-from-waste industry. Furthermore, thecompany will explore new short-term and long-term business developmentopportunities.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:About ZhongDe GroupZhongDe Group designs, invests, constructs, finances and operates energy-from-waste plants generating electricity from the incineration of solidmunicipal and industrial waste. ZhongDe realizes either EPC (Engineering,Procurement and Construction) or BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer)projects, focusing on large-scale plants with waste disposal capacities ofaround 1,000 tons per day. Since 1996, ZhongDe Group has installedapproximately 200 waste incinerators in 13 provinces throughout China.ZhongDe is one of the leading players in the project development andoperation of energy-from-waste plants in China.ContactZhongDe Waste Technology AGMesseturm 25th floorFriedrich-Ebert-Anlage 4960308 FrankfurtTel.: +49 (0) 69 50956 5655Fax: +49 (0) 69 50956 5520Email: david@zhongdetech.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------28-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ZhongDe Waste Technology AGMesseturm 25th floor60308 FrankfurtGermanyPhone: + 49 69 50956 5655Fax: + 49 69 50956 5520Internet: www.zhongde-ag.deISIN: DE000ZDWT018WKN: ZDWT01Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533175 28-Dec-2016 CET/CEST