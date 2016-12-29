DGAP-PVR: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaAProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution29.12.2016 / 11:04Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaARohmerplatz 33-3760486 Frankfurt am MainGermany2. Reason for notificationAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Notification according to section 21 para 1a WpHG3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:Zeitinger Invest GmbH Frankfurt/Main, GermanyGermany4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached20 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 17.48 % 0.00 % 17.48 % 53544084ingsituat-ionPrevio- n/a % n/a % n/a % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0006223407 9358816 0 17.48 % 0.00 %Total 9358816 17.48 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Total %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %Total %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationX Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if(if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5%or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------29.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaARohmerplatz 33-3760486 Frankfurt am MainGermanyInternet: www.procredit-holding.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533235 29.12.2016