DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaAProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective ofEurope-wide distribution29.12.2016 / 11:44Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaARohmerplatz 33-3760486 Frankfurt am MainGermany2. Reason for notificationAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Notification according to section 21 para 1a WpHG3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:TIAA Board of Overseers New York, United States of AmericaUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached20 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 9.44 % 0.00 % 9.44 % 53544084ingsituat-ionPrevio- n/a % n/a % n/a % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0006223407 0 5056468 0.00 % 9.44 %Total 5056468 9.44 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Total %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %Total %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if at leastleast held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% oror more) or more) more)TIAA Board of % % %OverseersTeachers 9.44 % % 9.44 %Insurance andAnnuityAssociation ofAmerica9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------29.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaARohmerplatz 33-3760486 Frankfurt am MainGermanyInternet: www.procredit-holding.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533267 29.12.2016