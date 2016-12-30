DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in WESTGRUND AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze OutADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minorityshareholders in WESTGRUND AG29-Dec-2016 / 13:09 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------ADLER Real Estate AG, BerlinAd-hoc announcement according to Art. 17 of EU - Market Abuse Regulation(MAR)Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in WESTGRUNDAGADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin, (ISIN: DE0005008007) announces that theManagement Board has, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolvedtoday that the company as the majority shareholder of WESTGRUND AG withregistered office in Berlin conducts a squeeze-out of the minorityshareholders in WESTGRUND AG according to §§ 327a ff. of the German StockCorporation Act. For this, ADLER Real Estate AG has today informed WESGRUNDAG that it will send a formal request according to § 327a, para. 1 sentence1 of the German Stock Corporation Act that the shareholders" meeting ofWESTGRUND AG decides on the transfer of the shares of the remainingminority shareholders to ADLER Real Estate AG as the majority shareholderin exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze out).Also today, ADLER Real Estate AG has signed a contract to acquire furthershares from a shareholder in WESTGRUND AG to exceed the shareholdings inWESTGRUND AG to more than 95 percent whereby ADLER Real Estate AG becomesthe majority shareholder (Hauptaktionär) in WESTGRUND AG in the sense of §327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act.ADLER Real Estate AG, BerlinBerlin, December 29, 2016The Management Board---------------------------------------------------------------------------29-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ADLER Real Estate AGJoachimsthaler Straße 3410719 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 (0)40 - 29 8130-0Fax: +49 (0)40 - 29 8130-99E-mail: info@adler-ag.comInternet: www.adler-ag.comISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02WKN: 500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0Indices: SDAX, GPR General IndexListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533285 29-Dec-2016 CET/CEST