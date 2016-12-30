DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in WESTGRUND AG
29-Dec-2016 / 13:09 CET/CEST
ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin
ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin, (ISIN: DE0005008007) announces that the
Management Board has, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved
today that the company as the majority shareholder of WESTGRUND AG with
registered office in Berlin conducts a squeeze-out of the minority
shareholders in WESTGRUND AG according to §§ 327a ff. of the German Stock
Corporation Act. For this, ADLER Real Estate AG has today informed WESGRUND
AG that it will send a formal request according to § 327a, para. 1 sentence
1 of the German Stock Corporation Act that the shareholders" meeting of
WESTGRUND AG decides on the transfer of the shares of the remaining
minority shareholders to ADLER Real Estate AG as the majority shareholder
in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze out).
Also today, ADLER Real Estate AG has signed a contract to acquire further
shares from a shareholder in WESTGRUND AG to exceed the shareholdings in
WESTGRUND AG to more than 95 percent whereby ADLER Real Estate AG becomes
the majority shareholder (Hauptaktionär) in WESTGRUND AG in the sense of §
327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act.
ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin
Berlin, December 29, 2016
The Management Board
