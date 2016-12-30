DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG hat Verkauf des Windpark-Portfolios erfolgreich abgeschlossen





DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Disposal/ContractPNE WIND AG hat Verkauf des Windpark-Portfolios erfolgreich abgeschlossen29.12.2016 / 13:50The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Press releasePNE WIND AG has finalised the sale of the wind farm portfolio- PNE WIND retains an interest of 20 percent in the wind farms- High level of liquidity is basis for further investmentsCuxhaven, December 29, 2016 - PNE WIND AG has completed the largest windfarm sale in its corporate history for a purchase price of approx. euro 103million. Once the Federal Cartel Office granted approval of the sale of an80 percent stake in the 142 MW wind farm portfolio to a subsidiary of AREFII Renewables Investment Holding S.à r.l, the sale could be consummated.The buyer is a subsidiary of the energy and infrastructure fund AllianzRenewable Energy Fund II, which is managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH(AllianzGI).This means that PNE WIND AG once again was able to sell wind energyprojects to an internationally renowned buyer. This was also the case inprevious years with sales of offshore projects to DONG Energy and the saleof a project pipeline in Great Britain to Brookfield.Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "With AllianzGI we have found a reliableand long-term partner for this wind farm portfolio. We are delighted, thisshows confidence in our wind farms and our operational management services.Owing to the sale, PNE WIND now has a high level of liquidity, which formsthe basis for further projects and investments. Furthermore the segmentselectricity production and services for wind farms could be strengthened."The remaining 20 percent of the wind farm portfolio will continue to beheld by the wind power specialist PNE WIND AG. In addition, PNE WIND willcontinue to be active as a service provider for the operational managementof the wind farms in the long term.PNE WIND has been investing in the construction of the wind farm portfoliosince 2014. The completed wind farms were successively bundled in thiscompany. In one of the wind farms sold, two wind power turbines with atotal nominal output of 6 MW are still under construction. An additionalwind farm with approximately 10 MW is currently in the planning permissionprocedure and will be integrated into the portfolio later. The wind farmportfolio will generate sufficient environmentally friendly electricity tocover the average annual demand of around 125,000 households.About the PNE WIND GroupThe PNE WIND Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leadingGerman wind farm developers. With its 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group hasbeen offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging fromthe development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing andrepowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source formore than 25 years. Once the completed wind farms have been handed over,the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial operationmanagement services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms.Offshore wind farms are developed up to the point where they areconstruction ready and our services cover the projects till operationsbegin. Alongside its business activities in its established domesticmarket, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in orderto benefit from the huge growth potential of the global wind energy marketand it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.Contacts for inquiries---------------------------------------------------------------------------29.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: PNE WIND AGPeter-Henlein-Straße 2-427472 CuxhavenGermanyPhone: 04721 / 718 - 06Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200E-mail: info@pnewind.comInternet: http://www.pnewind.comISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533295 29.12.2016