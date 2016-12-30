DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG hat Verkauf des Windpark-Portfolios erfolgreich abgeschlossen
Press release
PNE WIND AG has finalised the sale of the wind farm portfolio
- PNE WIND retains an interest of 20 percent in the wind farms
- High level of liquidity is basis for further investments
Cuxhaven, December 29, 2016 - PNE WIND AG has completed the largest wind
farm sale in its corporate history for a purchase price of approx. euro 103
million. Once the Federal Cartel Office granted approval of the sale of an
80 percent stake in the 142 MW wind farm portfolio to a subsidiary of AREF
II Renewables Investment Holding S.à r.l, the sale could be consummated.
The buyer is a subsidiary of the energy and infrastructure fund Allianz
Renewable Energy Fund II, which is managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH
(AllianzGI).
This means that PNE WIND AG once again was able to sell wind energy
projects to an internationally renowned buyer. This was also the case in
previous years with sales of offshore projects to DONG Energy and the sale
of a project pipeline in Great Britain to Brookfield.
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "With AllianzGI we have found a reliable
and long-term partner for this wind farm portfolio. We are delighted, this
shows confidence in our wind farms and our operational management services.
Owing to the sale, PNE WIND now has a high level of liquidity, which forms
the basis for further projects and investments. Furthermore the segments
electricity production and services for wind farms could be strengthened."
The remaining 20 percent of the wind farm portfolio will continue to be
held by the wind power specialist PNE WIND AG. In addition, PNE WIND will
continue to be active as a service provider for the operational management
of the wind farms in the long term.
PNE WIND has been investing in the construction of the wind farm portfolio
since 2014. The completed wind farms were successively bundled in this
company. In one of the wind farms sold, two wind power turbines with a
total nominal output of 6 MW are still under construction. An additional
wind farm with approximately 10 MW is currently in the planning permission
procedure and will be integrated into the portfolio later. The wind farm
portfolio will generate sufficient environmentally friendly electricity to
cover the average annual demand of around 125,000 households.
About the PNE WIND Group
The PNE WIND Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leading
German wind farm developers. With its 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group has
been offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging from
the development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing and
repowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source for
more than 25 years. Once the completed wind farms have been handed over,
the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial operation
management services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms.
Offshore wind farms are developed up to the point where they are
construction ready and our services cover the projects till operations
begin. Alongside its business activities in its established domestic
market, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in order
to benefit from the huge growth potential of the global wind energy market
and it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.
