DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SLM Solutions Group AGSLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution29.12.2016 / 15:27Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerSLM Solutions Group AGRoggenhorster Strasse 9c23556 LübeckGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsOther reason:3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:Morgan Stanley Wilmington, DelawareUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached21 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 4.69 % 7.45 % 12.14 % 17,980,867ingsituat-ionPrevio- 5.81 % 6.53 % 12.34 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE000A111338 0 843,849 0.00 % 4.69 %Total 843,849 4.69 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Votingor maturity conversion rights rightsdate period absolute in %Right of recall over jederzeit / jederzeit / 1,205,787 6.71 %securities lending at any time at any timeagreementsTotal 1,205,787 6.71 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType Expiration or maturity Exercise Cash or Voting Votingof date or physical rights rightsinstru- conversion settlemen- absolut- in %ment period t eEquity Vom 09.10.2017 bis zum jederzeit Cash 132,952 0.74 %Swap 11.07.2018 / From / at any09.10.2017 to time11.07.2018Total 132,952 0.74 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if (if at leastleast held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% ormore) more) more)Morgan Stanley % % %Morgan Stanley % % %CapitalManagement,LLCMorgan Stanley % % %DomesticHoldings, Inc.Morgan Stanley % % %CapitalServices LLC% % %Morgan Stanley % % %Morgan Stanley % % %CapitalManagement,LLCMorgan Stanley % % %DomesticHoldings, Inc.Morgan Stanley 4.60 % % 5.34 %& Co. LLC% % %Morgan Stanley % % %Morgan Stanley % % %InternationalHoldings Inc.Morgan Stanley % % %InternationalLimitedMorgan Stanley % % %UK GroupMorgan Stanley % % %Investments(UK)Morgan Stanley % 6.03 % 6.12 %& Co.Internationalplc9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------29.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SLM Solutions Group AGRoggenhorster Strasse 9c23556 LübeckGermanyInternet: www.slm-solutions.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------532967 29.12.2016