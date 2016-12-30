DGAP-Adhoc: RNTS Media N.V.: Fyber Co-Founder Janis Zech will resign from RNTS Management Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Change of PersonnelRNTS Media N.V.: Fyber Co-Founder Janis Zech will resign from RNTSManagement Board30-Dec-2016 / 01:00 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or "Company") reports that Janis Zech, Co-Founderand Managing Director of Fyber GmbH ("Fyber") and RNTS Management BoardMember, today informed the Company that he will leave Fyber with effect asof 31 March 2017, according to contract. After more than seven years atFyber, Mr. Zech is planning to take up new challenges in founding andinvesting in start-ups.Mr. Zech"s tasks will be taken up by the Fyber management team Mr. Zechinstalled over the last two years, including senior executives who joinedFyber through acquisitions.In order to fully focus on the transition process and handover of taskswithin Fyber, Mr. Zech will step down from his position as RNTS ManagementBoard Member with effect as of 1 January 2017. His tasks at RNTS will bejointly assumed by Andreas Bodczek and Ziv Elul.Investor ContactSabrina Kassmannhuberir@rntsmedia.com+49 30 609 855 555Media ContactBob HuxfordBob.Huxford@newgatecomms.com+44 20 7680 6550---------------------------------------------------------------------------30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: RNTS Media N.V.Johannisstr. 2010117 BerlinGermanyPhone: +49 30 609 855 528E-mail: governance@rntsmedia.comInternet: www.rntsmedia.comISIN: NL0010315453WKN: A1J87DListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)End of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533339 30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST