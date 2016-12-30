DGAP-Adhoc: RNTS Media N.V.: Fyber Co-Founder Janis Zech will resign from RNTS Management Board
2016. december 30., péntek, 01:00DGAP-Ad-hoc: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
RNTS Media N.V.: Fyber Co-Founder Janis Zech will resign from RNTS
Management Board
30-Dec-2016 / 01:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or "Company") reports that Janis Zech, Co-Founder
and Managing Director of Fyber GmbH ("Fyber") and RNTS Management Board
Member, today informed the Company that he will leave Fyber with effect as
of 31 March 2017, according to contract. After more than seven years at
Fyber, Mr. Zech is planning to take up new challenges in founding and
investing in start-ups.
Mr. Zech"s tasks will be taken up by the Fyber management team Mr. Zech
installed over the last two years, including senior executives who joined
Fyber through acquisitions.
In order to fully focus on the transition process and handover of tasks
within Fyber, Mr. Zech will step down from his position as RNTS Management
Board Member with effect as of 1 January 2017. His tasks at RNTS will be
jointly assumed by Andreas Bodczek and Ziv Elul.
Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@rntsmedia.com
+49 30 609 855 555
Media Contact
Bob Huxford
Bob.Huxford@newgatecomms.com
+44 20 7680 6550
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: RNTS Media N.V.
Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@rntsmedia.com
Internet: www.rntsmedia.com
ISIN: NL0010315453
WKN: A1J87D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
533339 30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST
