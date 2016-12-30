DGAP-NVR: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a
para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 Dec 2016
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7,795,617,846


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: www.cpipg.com



