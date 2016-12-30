DGAP-NVR: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Total VotingRights AnnouncementCPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution30.12.2016 / 08:09Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerCPI PROPERTY GROUP40, rue de la ValléeL-2661 LuxembourgGrand Duchy of Luxembourg2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectConditional capital increase (Sec. 26apara. 2 WpHG)X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 Dec 2016WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:7,795,617,846---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: CPI PROPERTY GROUP40, rue de la ValléeL-2661 LuxembourgGrand Duchy of LuxembourgInternet: www.cpipg.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533359 30.12.2016