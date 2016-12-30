DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 28.12.2016, 16:57 CET/CEST - SGL CARBON SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SGL CARBON SECorrection of a release from 28.12.2016, 16:57 CET/CEST - SGL CARBON SE:Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution30.12.2016 / 09:33Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 22.12.20161. Details of issuerSGL CARBON SESöhnleinstraße 865201 WiesbadenGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsOther reason:3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:Voith Familien Verwaltung GmbH MannheimGermany4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached20 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 2.99999972 % 0.00 % 2.99999972 122341478ing %situat-ionPrevio- 5.12 % n.a. % n.a. % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0007235301 0 3670244 0.0 % 2.99999972Total 3670244 2.99999972 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Total %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %Total %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if at leastleast held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% oror more) or more) more)s. Anlage % % %ÜbersichtBeteiligungsstrukt-ur in der VoithGruppeOrganizational chart:http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PFYFOSYQLE9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:The voting rights announcements of Voith Industrieverwaltung GmbH,Voith GmbH, JMV GmbH & Co. KG and JMV Verwaltungs GmbH published on22.12.2016 are obsolete due to the announcement of the controllingcompany Voith Familien Verwaltung GmbH.---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SGL CARBON SESöhnleinstraße 865201 WiesbadenGermanyInternet: www.sglgroup.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533371 30.12.2016