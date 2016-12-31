DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them30.12.2016 / 14:48The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: KB Holding GmbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associatedwith:Title:First name: Heinz HermannLast name(s): ThielePosition: Member of the administrative orsupervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameVossloh Aktiengesellschaftb) LEI5299003HAEOUVX3HWX434. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0007667107b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)56.06000 EUR 33658031.58 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume56.0600 EUR 33658031.5800 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-28; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Vossloh AktiengesellschaftVosslohstr. 458791 WerdohlGermanyInternet: www.vossloh.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32097 30.12.2016