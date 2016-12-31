DGAP-DD: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft english

2016. december 30., péntek, 14:49

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2016 / 14:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: KB Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated
with:
Title:
First name: Heinz Hermann
Last name(s): Thiele
Position: Member of the administrative or
supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007667107

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
56.06000 EUR 33658031.58 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
56.0600 EUR 33658031.5800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32097 30.12.2016
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum