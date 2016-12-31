DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG english

2016. december 30.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2016 / 15:36
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Stella A.
Last name(s): Ahlers
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Ahlers AG

b) LEI

529900W4D172NXB8WQ23

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005009708

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
6.92 EUR 6920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
6.9200 EUR 6920.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG
Elverdisser Straße 313
32052 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com



