DGAP-News: mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr
2016. december 30., péntek, 15:43DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr
30.12.2016 / 15:43
mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has completed the acquisition of the
international equipment manufacturer Balcke-Dürr from SPX Corporation.
Balcke-Dürr manufactures components for energy efficiency and the reduction
of emissions in the chemical and power generating industry. The company is
based in Dusseldorf, Germany, and has further engineering and production
sites in Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, China, and India. In 2015, it
generated revenues of EUR 142m with 650 employees.
The future strategy for Balcke-Dürr is based on the development of its
market position with the goal to access new international customers and
industries. Balcke-Dürr will be part of mutares" engineering & technology
segment in which mutares experiences attractive market dynamics. Hence,
mutares will further invest in this segment and is convinced that Balcke-
Dürr will be an ideal platform investment being a renowned brand in the
industry.
Company profile of SPX
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation is a leading supplier
of highly engineered HVAC products, detection and measurement technologies
and power equipment. With operations in about 20 countries, SPX Corporation
had approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2015 and approximately
6,000 employees worldwide. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please
visit www.spx.com.
Company profile of mutares AG
mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being
sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show
a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own
teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear
value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable,
long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).
For further information, please contact:
mutares AG
Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 89 9292776-0
Fax +49 89 9292776-22
ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de
