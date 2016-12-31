DGAP-News: mutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitionsmutares completes the acquisition of Balcke-Dürr30.12.2016 / 15:43The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has completed the acquisition of theinternational equipment manufacturer Balcke-Dürr from SPX Corporation.Balcke-Dürr manufactures components for energy efficiency and the reductionof emissions in the chemical and power generating industry. The company isbased in Dusseldorf, Germany, and has further engineering and productionsites in Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, China, and India. In 2015, itgenerated revenues of EUR 142m with 650 employees.The future strategy for Balcke-Dürr is based on the development of itsmarket position with the goal to access new international customers andindustries. Balcke-Dürr will be part of mutares" engineering & technologysegment in which mutares experiences attractive market dynamics. Hence,mutares will further invest in this segment and is convinced that Balcke-Dürr will be an ideal platform investment being a renowned brand in theindustry.Company profile of SPXBased in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation is a leading supplierof highly engineered HVAC products, detection and measurement technologiesand power equipment. With operations in about 20 countries, SPX Corporationhad approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenue in 2015 and approximately6,000 employees worldwide. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York StockExchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, pleasevisit www.spx.com.Company profile of mutares AGmutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are beingsold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that showa clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its ownteams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clearvalue increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable,long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).For further information, please contact:mutares AGSoh-Pih Mariette NikolaiInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsTel. +49 89 9292776-0Fax +49 89 9292776-22ir@mutares.dewww.mutares.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: mutares AGArnulfstr.1980335 MunichGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22E-mail: ir@mutares.deInternet: www.mutares.deISIN: DE000A0SMSH2WKN: A0SMSHListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart,Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) inFrankfurtEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533451 30.12.2016