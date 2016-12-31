DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme





December 30, 473,592 36.8557 473,592 1,805,750

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share BuybackDialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (sixweeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuantto Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme30.12.2016 / 17:09The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, December 30, 2016 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reportsthat, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programmeannounced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased thefollowing ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is availableon the Company"s website athttp://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacksDialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of DialogSemiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service namesare the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2016 DialogSemiconductor All Rights ReservedFor further information please contact:Dialog SemiconductorJose CanoHead of Investor RelationsT: +44 (0)1793 756 961jose.cano@diasemi.comFTI ConsultingLondonMatt DixonT: +44 (0)2037 271 137matt.dixon@fticonsulting.comFTI Consulting FrankfurtAnja MeuselT: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.comAbout Dialog SemiconductorDialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom(ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for smartphone,computing, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and smart home applications.Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs whileproviding flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and theassurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-classmanufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is asocially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit theemployees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable systempower management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s userexperience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging oftheir portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio,Bluetooth(R) low energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a globalsales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2015, it had approximately $1.35billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European publicsemiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,700 employeesworldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange(Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member ofthe German TecDax index.---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited KingdomPhone: +49 7021 805-412Fax: +49 7021 805-200E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.comInternet: www.dialog-semiconductor.comISIN: GB0059822006WKN: 927200Indices: TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533469 30.12.2016