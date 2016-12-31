DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
2016. december 30., péntek, 17:09DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Dialog Semiconductor Plc: Announcement relating to the first interim (six
weeks) settlement of the second tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant
to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
30.12.2016 / 17:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
London, UK, December 30, 2016 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports
that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme
announced by the Company on 2 November 2016, the Company has purchased the
following ordinary shares in the Company from Merrill Lynch International:
Date of Number of Average Total number Total number
purchase ordinary price per of ordinary of ordinary
shares share (EUR) shares shares
purchased by purchased by purchased by
the Company the Company in the Company
the second under the
tranche of the buyback
buyback programme
programme
December 30, 473,592 36.8557 473,592 1,805,750
2016
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available
on the Company"s website at
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/
share-buybacks
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog
Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names
are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2016 Dialog
Semiconductor All Rights Reserved
For further information please contact:
Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com
FTI Consulting
London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom
(ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for smartphone,
computing, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and smart home applications.
Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while
providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the
assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class
manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a
socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the
employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.
Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system
power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s user
experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of
their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio,
Bluetooth(R) low energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-
touch. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global
sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2015, it had approximately $1.35
billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public
semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,700 employees
worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange
(Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of
the German TecDax index.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.12.2016 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
533469 30.12.2016
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]