30.12.2016 / 17:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

47.702.374


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

