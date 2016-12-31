DGAP-NVR: ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total VotingRights AnnouncementADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution30.12.2016 / 17:30Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerADLER Real Estate AGJoachimsthaler Straße 3410719 BerlinGermany2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectX Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016para. 2 WpHG)Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:47.702.374---------------------------------------------------------------------------30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ADLER Real Estate AGJoachimsthaler Straße 3410719 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.adler-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533465 30.12.2016