DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Elster Oil & Gas reports asset sale

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): DisposalDeutsche Rohstoff AG: Elster Oil & Gas reports asset sale30-Dec-2016 / 22:09 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Deutsche Rohstoff: Elster Oil & Gas reports asset saleMannheim. Elster Oil & Gas (EOG), a 93% subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff,sold its royalties over different wells close to the township of Windsorfor $ 1.56 million. The royalties were originally part of the portfolio offormer Tekton Energy. In addition to the sales price, EOG received over $400.000 in revenue from July to November production. As EOG has activatedno value for these royalties, the sales price will be fully booked asprofit.Mannheim, 30 December 2016Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resourceprojects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on thedevelopment of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete ourportfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.Contact:Deutsche Rohstoff AGThomas GutschlagTel. +49 6221 871 000info@rohstoff.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Deutsche Rohstoff AGN1, 1 (Stadthaus), 3. Etage68161 MannheimGermanyPhone: 06221-87100-11Fax: 06221-87100-22E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.deInternet: www.rohstoff.deISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07GIndices: Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (EntryStandard) in FrankfurtEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533503 30-Dec-2016 CET/CEST