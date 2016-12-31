DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Elster Oil & Gas reports asset sale
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Elster Oil & Gas reports asset sale
Mannheim. Elster Oil & Gas (EOG), a 93% subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff,
sold its royalties over different wells close to the township of Windsor
for $ 1.56 million. The royalties were originally part of the portfolio of
former Tekton Energy. In addition to the sales price, EOG received over $
400.000 in revenue from July to November production. As EOG has activated
no value for these royalties, the sales price will be fully booked as
profit.
Mannheim, 30 December 2016
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource
projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the
development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,
such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our
portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.
Contact:
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Thomas Gutschlag
Tel. +49 6221 871 000
info@rohstoff.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
N1, 1 (Stadthaus), 3. Etage
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 06221-87100-11
Fax: 06221-87100-22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry
Standard) in Frankfurt
