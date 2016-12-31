DGAP-NVR: zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights
Announcement
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.12.2016 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 21.12.16
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7.060.902


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

533287 31.12.2016
