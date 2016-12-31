DGAP-NVR: zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting RightsAnnouncementzooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution31.12.2016 / 09:00Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerzooplus AGSonnenstraße 1580331 MünchenGermany2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectX Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 21.12.16para. 2 WpHG)Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:7.060.902---------------------------------------------------------------------------31.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: zooplus AGSonnenstraße 1580331 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.zooplus.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533287 31.12.2016