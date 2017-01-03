DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution02.01.2017 / 07:00Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerDialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited Kingdom2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectConditional capital increase (Sec. 26apara. 2 WpHG)X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 30 Dec 2016WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:76,060,205---------------------------------------------------------------------------02.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited KingdomInternet: www.dialog-semiconductor.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533471 02.01.2017