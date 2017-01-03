DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 02., hétfő, 07:00DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
02.01.2017 / 07:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a
para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 30 Dec 2016
WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
76,060,205
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
02.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
533471 02.01.2017
