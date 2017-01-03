DGAP-NVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

02.01.2017 / 07:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a
para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 30 Dec 2016
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

76,060,205


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

533471 02.01.2017
