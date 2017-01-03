DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information





Date Overall volume of Volume-weighted average

shares bought back stock market price (EUR)1)

(number)

December 22, 2016 22,396 144.6515

December 23, 2016 22,067 144.7073

December 27, 2016 22,141 145.1028

December 28, 2016 13,956 146.3620

December 29, 2016 22,245 147.6127

December 30, 2016 21,200 148.9555

In total 124,005 146.2015







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosurepursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of theCommission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rd Tranche - 8thInterim Announcement/Extradidas AG: Release of a capital market information02.01.2017 / 09:37Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Herzogenaurach, January 2, 2017adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of theRegulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 andSec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 3rdTranche - 8th Interim AnnouncementIn the period from December 22, 2016 up to and including December 30, 2016,adidas AG bought back a total of 124,005 shares of adidas AG within theframework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of November7, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shareswithin the framework of a third tranche would commence on November 8, 2016.The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period fromDecember 22, 2016 up to and including December 30, 2016 and the dailyvolume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places accordingto commercial practiceThe total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AGsince November 8, 2016 within the framework of the third tranche of theshare buyback programme thus amounts to 1,655,234 shares.The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AGwithin the framework of the share buyback programme resolved upon onOctober 1, 2014 and initiated on November 7, 2014 (including the sharesbought back within the framework of the third tranche) thus amounts to10,674,003 shares.Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of theRegulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 ofthe Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available onlineunder http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned byadidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).Herzogenaurach, January 2, 2017adidas AGThe Executive Board---------------------------------------------------------------------------02.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: adidas AGAdi-Dassler-Straße 191074 HerzogenaurachGermanyInternet: www.adidas-group.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533553 02.01.2017