DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them02.01.2017 / 10:54The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associated with:Title: Dr.First name: Stella A.Last name(s): AhlersPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameAhlers AGb) LEI529900W4D172NXB8WQ234. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0005009732b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)6.68 EUR 13360.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume6.6800 EUR 13360.0000 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-30; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: Frankfurt am MainMIC: XFRA---------------------------------------------------------------------------02.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Ahlers AGElverdisser Straße 31332052 HerfordGermanyInternet: www.ahlers-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32113 02.01.2017