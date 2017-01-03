DGAP-CMS: Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program
2 January 2017

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 27 December 2016 until and including 30 December
2016, a number of 262,711 shares were bought back within the framework of
the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:



          Date   Number of shares     Average price       Purchased volume
                         acquired             (EUR)                  (EUR)
   27 Dec 2016             61,918           31.2911           1,937,482.33
   28 Dec 2016             63,243           31.2822           1,978,380.17
   29 Dec 2016             62,203           31.1910           1,940,173.77
   30 Dec 2016             75,347           31.0628           2,340,488.79

         Total            262,711           31.1998           8,196,525.07





An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company
website (http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/2016-share-buy-
back.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program in the time
period from 29 August 2016 until and including 30 December 2016 amounts to
16,154,709 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any
solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com



