DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)

22.12.2016 31,000 178.2299

23.12.2016 32,000 178.6767

27.12.2016 31,000 179.2738

28.12.2016 29,000 178.8568

29.12.2016 30,000 178.6636

30.12.2016 34,581 178.6685

02.01.2017 26,244 180.1138







Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MünchenerRückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosureaccording to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback -15th Interim ReportingMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:Release of a capital market information03.01.2017 / 14:47Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Share buyback - 15th Interim ReportingIn the time period from 22 December 2016 until and including 02 January2017, a number of 213,825 shares were bought back within the framework ofthe share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Companydisclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.The total number of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until andincluding 02 January 2017 amounts to 4,177,648 shares.The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that hasbeen commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively onthe electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re(www.munichre.com).Munich, 03 January 2017Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MünchenThe Board of Management---------------------------------------------------------------------------03.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in MünchenKöniginstraße 10780802 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.munichre.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533843 03.01.2017