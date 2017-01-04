DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener
Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure
according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback -
15th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:
03.01.2017 / 14:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 December 2016 until and including 02 January
2017, a number of 213,825 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.



Date        Number of Shares               Average price (EUR)
22.12.2016  31,000                         178.2299
23.12.2016  32,000                         178.6767
27.12.2016  31,000                         179.2738
28.12.2016  29,000                         178.8568
29.12.2016  30,000                         178.6636
30.12.2016  34,581                         178.6685
02.01.2017  26,244                         180.1138




The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and
including 02 January 2017 amounts to 4,177,648 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re
(www.munichre.com).

Munich, 03 January 2017

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management


Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com



533843 03.01.2017
