03.01.2017 / 14:47
In the time period from 22 December 2016 until and including 02 January
2017, a number of 213,825 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.
Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
22.12.2016 31,000 178.2299
23.12.2016 32,000 178.6767
27.12.2016 31,000 179.2738
28.12.2016 29,000 178.8568
29.12.2016 30,000 178.6636
30.12.2016 34,581 178.6685
02.01.2017 26,244 180.1138
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and
including 02 January 2017 amounts to 4,177,648 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re
(www.munichre.com).
Munich, 03 January 2017
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
