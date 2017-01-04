DGAP-Adhoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Future change in the Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change ofPersonnelBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Future change in the Executive Board03-Jan-2017 / 14:57 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MARBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Future change in the Executive BoardHaselünne, January 3, 2017Executive Board Spokesman Frank Schübel will not extend his Executive Boardappointment, which ends on October 30, 2017The Executive Board Spokesman of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, Mr.Frank Schübel, has informed the company"s Chairman of the Supervisory Boardtoday that he will not extend his Executive Board appointment, which endson October 30, 2017.Information regarding the issuer of this announcementBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office inHaselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operatingin the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and FreshJuice Systems.ISIN: DE0005201602WKN: 520160Ticker symbol: BEZListings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRAOTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, StuttgartBerentzen-Gruppe AktiengesellschaftRitterstr. 7D-49740 HaselünnePhone: +49 (0) 59 61 / 502 - 0Fax: +49 (0) 59 61 / 502 - 268Email: berentzen@berentzen.deInternet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/ContactJochen KleinInvestor Relations ManagerPhone: +49 (0) 5961 / 502 - 219Mobile: +49 (0) 151 / 1562 8102Fax: +49 (0) 5961 / 502 - 550Email: jochen.klein@berentzen.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------03-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Berentzen-Gruppe AktiengesellschaftRitterstraße 749740 HaselünneGermanyPhone: +49 (0)5961 502-0Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550E-mail: ir@berentzen.deInternet: www.berentzen-gruppe.deISIN: DE0005201602, DE000A1RE1V3,WKN: 520160, A1RE1VListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533877 03-Jan-2017 CET/CEST