Haselünne, January 3, 2017
Executive Board Spokesman Frank Schübel will not extend his Executive Board
appointment, which ends on October 30, 2017
The Executive Board Spokesman of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, Mr.
Frank Schübel, has informed the company"s Chairman of the Supervisory Board
today that he will not extend his Executive Board appointment, which ends
on October 30, 2017.
Information regarding the issuer of this announcement
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in
Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating
in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh
Juice Systems.
