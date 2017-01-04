DGAP-DD: TWINTEC AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2017 / 15:27
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Roger
Last name(s): Kavena

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TWINTEC AG

b) LEI

529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LSAT7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
0.60 EUR 120000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: TWINTEC AG
Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23
53639 Königswinter
Germany
Internet: www.twintec.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

