Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them03.01.2017 / 15:27The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle:First name: RogerLast name(s): Kavena2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameTWINTEC AGb) LEI529900LYUYY2N0PTKD954. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE000A0LSAT7b) Nature of the transactionDisposalc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)0.60 EUR 120000.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume0.60 EUR 120000.00 EURe) Date of the transaction2016-12-29; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------03.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: TWINTEC AGEduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 2353639 KönigswinterGermanyInternet: www.twintec.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32143 03.01.2017