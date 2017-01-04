DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 03.01.2017, 10:44 CET/CEST - Nordex SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Correction of a release from 03.01.2017, 10:44 CET/CEST - Nordex SE: Release
according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.01.2017 / 15:49
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office:
Schroders plc London
United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schroder International Selection Fund

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

22 Dec 2016

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 3.51 % 0.00 % 3.51 % 96,982,447
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % /
us
notifi-
cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE000A0D6554 0 3,401,653 0.00 % 3.51 %
Total 3,401,653 3.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if at least
least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or
or more) or more) more)
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder % % %
Administration
Limited
Schroder 3,51 % % %
Investment
Management
Limited
Schroders Korea % % %
Limited

Schroders plc % % %
Schroder % % %
Admistration
Limited
Schroder % % %
International
Holdings Limited
Schroder Holding % % %
(Bermuda)
Limited
Schroder % % %
International
Holdings
(Bermuda)
Limited
Schroder % % %
Investment
Management (Hong
Kong) Limited

Schroders plc % % %
Schroder % % %
Admistration
Limited
Schroder % % %
International
Holdings Limited
Schroder % % %
International
Finance B.V.
Schroder 3,001 % % %
International
Management
(Luxembourg)
S.A.

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:




---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



